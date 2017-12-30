Man Arrested In Texas For Hot Springs Murder

HOT SPRINGS (KFSM) — Early Saturday (Dec. 30), Donald Williams was arrested for first-degree murder, according to a Hot Springs Police Department Facebook post.

Williams, 55, is in custody in Rockwall, Texas, and will be extradited back to Hot Springs, according to the post.

Rockwall’s Sheriff’s Office lists seven additional charges that include firearm possession by a felon, engaging in organized criminal activity and four counts involving delivery of a controlled substance.

Several media reports state that Williams is the seventh arrest made in connection with the killing of 31-year-old Cory Richardson.

Police said Richardson was beaten, stabbed and shot to death on October 23, 2017, adjacent to the main entrance of Greenwood Cemetery in Hot Springs.