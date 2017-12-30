× Razorbacks Rally Past No. 19 Tennessee For OT Win

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – With 4:04 left in regulation, Tennessee looked like it was poised to steal a big road win in the SEC opener at Arkansas. But Bud Walton Arena, and a trio of Razorbacks, had other ideas.

Arkansas ended regulation on a 13-5 run and then outscored the Volunteers 16-5 in the first four minutes of overtime to pull away with a 95-93 win over No. 19 Tennessee inside Bud Walton arena.

Tennessee went on an 11-4 run late in overtime but Arkansas hit just enough free throws to ice the game away. The Razorbacks were 21-of-33 from the foul line.

Daryl Macon scored a game high 33 points for Arkansas while Jaylen Barford added 28 for the Razorbacks. Daniel Gafford added 15 including a dunk in the final minute of regulation that, at the time, gave Arkansas their first lead of the game.

Tennessee was led by Jordan Bone with 21 points while James Daniel added 17. The Volunteers finished the game hitting 11-of-25 from 3-point range.