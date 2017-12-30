× WATCH: Cold Blast Arrives Today, Freezing Drizzle Possible

The coldest weather of the season will be arriving today and Sunday for the area sending our highs into the teens and 20s by New Year’s Day. Some isolated freezing drizzle will be possible Saturday morning. There is a slightly better chance of freezing drizzle and light snow Sunday morning before sunrise. Because of the cold weather, some slick spots will be possible early Sunday morning.

Hour-by-hour across NWA today:

Hour-by-hour for the River Valley Saturday: