× Water Problems Fixed In Waldron

WALDRON, Ark. (KFSM) — A precautionary boil order is in effect for the city of Waldron in Scott County for Saturday (Dec. 30).

Early Friday (Dec. 29), there was a water main break that crews have since repaired, according to Waldron City administrator Brandon Nelson.

“The whole town was impacted,” said Nelson. Population in Waldron is 3,618 according to the 2010 census.

“Repairs are compete on the water line break. The guys are finishing up and looking forward to heading home. Hoping this fridge weather doesn’t bring any additional problems!” is posted of the City of Waldron Facebook page.

STORY DEVELOPING