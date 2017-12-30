× Weekend Winter Weather Impacts Roads In Arkansas

ARKANSAS (KFSM) –Winter weather is impacting Arkansas highways Saturday (Dec. 30) night, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT).

ArDOT reports U.S. Highway 412 — from the Washington County Line to State Highway 21 (Carroll County Line) — is lightly covered in ice patches. P{lease use caution if you’re driving in the area.

Crews are applying rock salt on roads in the elevated areas of Madison County.

Madison Co: freezing mist causing issues on elevated surfaces. Crews rolling at this time with light application of rock salt. #artraffic #arnews #arwx pic.twitter.com/CrOAOsydhC — Arkansas DOT (@myARDOT) December 31, 2017

