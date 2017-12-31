An Icy End To 2017; When Road Conditions Improve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Light freezing drizzle and very light snow fell across our area late Saturday into Sunday morning. Many road conditions are slick and hazardous on bridges and overpasses. While temperatures will struggle to reach freezing today, road conditions are expected to improve as drizzle moves out and sunshine returns late for most of Sunday.

In NW Arkansas, temperatures will not climb above freezing. Many areas will fail to make it out of the teens.

In the Fort Smith area, temperatures will remain in the 20s with sunshine returning after Noon.

-Garrett