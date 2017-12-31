Icy Conditions Cause Multiple Vehicle Pileup On I-49 In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM)-- Crews are on scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 49 in Springdale according to Arkansas State Police.

Officers responded the accident on (Dec. 31) shortly before 1 a.m. According to dispatch, several people have transported to area hospitals but the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. Our 5NEWS crew on scene reported more than 20 cars have either crashed or went into a ditch. Drivers were also seen swever

Arkansas State Police is working to control traffic. Springdale Firefighters along with EMS are also assisting.

