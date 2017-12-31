Ever See A Hog Drop? That’s How Fayettville Will Ring In 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The New Year Eve celebration is called "Last Night Fayetteville." The gathering celebrates just that -- the last night of 2017 -- and it's held on the downtown Fayetteville Square Sunday (Dec. 31) night.

There are a variety of performances along with indoor and outdoor venues around the square.

At least eight stages offers plenty of entertainment throughout the night.

The "Hog Drop" provides the countdown to 2018 ... there will be fireworks and an after party.

Make sure you bundle up as temps could dip into the low double-digits.