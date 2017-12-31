Fort Smith Police Investigate Suspicious Death

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — An investigation is underway after a body was found outside a local business on New Year’s Eve, according to Fort Smith Police.

Police were called to 2700 Zero Street, which is the location of a neighborhood shopping center.

The deceased person was found on the sidewalk outside of the Supercuts hair salon and the area is currently blocked off by crime tape, according to a witness who was at the scene.

Around 10:30 am this morning Fort Smith police said employees of a business arrived at work and found the body of a man.

Those employees called 911, investigators said.

Fort Smith Officer Tony Rice said the deceased is a white male between the age of 35-45 and has yet to be identified.

Investigators said the man did have injuries on his face, but no apparent wounds that would lead them to the reason for his death.

The body is being sent to the crime lab for an autopsy.

At this time, Fort Smith police say they do not have a suspect in this case.

Police ask that if anyone was around the 2700 block of Zero Street and has any information to call Crimestoppers at 78-crime.