Icy Road Conditions: Church Closings
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM) — Due to icy road conditions, the following churches will not have services on Sunday, Dec. 31.
Glorybound Baptist Church
430 Oxford Bend Rd.
Goshen, AR
St. John’s Lutheran Church
2730 E Township
Fayetteville, AR
Salem Lutheran Church
1800 W Emma
Springdale, AR
Zinnamon Church
West Fork, AR
Springdale First Assembly
1605 W Robinson Ave
Springdale , AR
White River Fellowship
363 Stokenbury Rd.
Elkins, AR
Combs St. Church of Christ
502 S Combs
Fayetteville, AR
*No Sunday school, will have worship service at 11 a.m.*
First Baptist Church of Lincoln
106 West N. St.
Lincoln, AR
Spring Valley Southern Baptist Church
20598 Spring Valley Rd.
Springdale, AR
Central United Methodist Church – Fayetteville
6 W Dickson Street
Fayetteville, AR
City Heights United Methodist Church
1002 Fayetteville Rd.
Van Buren, AR
Prairie Grove Christian Church
611 Wayne Villines Rd.
Prairie Grove, AR
Mount Comfort Church of Christ
3249 W Mount Comfort Rd.
Fayetteville, AR
First Free Will Baptist Church
4001 Armour Avenue
Fort Smith, AR
Buckner Baptist Church
2780 Wyman Rd.
Fayetteville, AR
Living Waters Church
Chester, AR
Calvary Baptist Church
1410 N Porter Rd.
Fayetteville, AR
Bluff Avenue Baptist Church
2300 Bluff Avenue
Fort Smith, AR
First Southern Baptist Church
Goshen, AR
