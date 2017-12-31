× Bridge Reopens After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Southern Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY (KFSM)– Crews worked a multi-vehicle crash in southern Scott County near Y City Sunday morning (Dec. 31).

Dispatchers with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office tell 5NEWS five cars and two semis were involved.

No injuries have been reported, but both lanes of the Mill Creek Bridge at the 270 and 71 Junction were closed. Deputies cleared the scene shortly after 9 a.m. According to deputies, ice on the bridge was to blame for the crash.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest updates as this story develops.