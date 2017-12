Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOUNTAINBURG (KFSM) -- An accident involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck has blocked traffic on the northbound lane of Interstate 49 near Mountainburg.

Trooper Matthew Price told 5NEWS there are minor injuries, but no other details were available.

Price said they are diverting traffic at exit 24 near Rudy, and crews are working to open the inside lane of Interstate 49 as soon as possible.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.