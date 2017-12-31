× Start The New Year With A Fun Run For A Good Cause

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — How about Peas on Earth for 2018? That’s what a traditional family fun run is about — the BlackEyed Pea New Year’s Run.

It’s Monday (Jan. 1) at 10 a.m. and begins at 3509 Buckingham Drive at Pauling and Doug’s house, 1/2 mile from the Mud Creek trail head parking lot in Fayetteville. The course will be marked.

This is a donation race meaning you can donate $5, $10, or whatever amount you want. Money collected benefits the Fayetteville High School Track and Cross Country Teams.

Online registration with RaceWizard is closed, but you may register at the event.

Coffee and hot chocolate will be offered at the end of the race, plus Black Eyed Peas and cornbread.