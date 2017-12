Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- 5NEWS has confirmed that a firearm was accidentally discharged inside Washington Regional Medical Center Sunday (Dec. 31) evening.

Police Sgt. Anthony Murphy did not have additional details as of now, but said they are investigating the incident.

Washington Regional Spokesperson Rachelle Younce said, "no injuries, no damage to the building and the hospital is secure."

STORY DEVELOPING