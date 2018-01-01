2018 Race For Arkansas Governor Starts Taking Shape

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- The race for Arkansas Governor is starting to fill out as candidates announce their candidacy.

Incumbent Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced that he will seek a second term, after first getting election in 2014.

Hutchinson won't have the Republican primary to himself. Jan Morgan, a high profile gun-rights activist from Hot Springs, announced she will challenge Hutchinson for the GOP nomination.

Morgan made headlines in 2014 when she declared her gun range a "Muslim Free Zone" due to safety concerns and views on Islam.

In an announcement over the holiday weekend, Morgan released an introduction video, in which she states, “I’m Jan Morgan, a born again Christian, a genetically conservative wife, mother, small business owner, certified firearms instructor and yes, like our Vice President of the United States, I ride a Harley!”

Hutchinson countered Morgan's campaign roll out by announcing his campaign staff for his re-election campaign, which includes several veteran staff members from his 2014 gubernatorial race.

On the other side of the isle, Democrats have a challenger in Jared Henderson, a former executive director for Teach for America’s Arkansas region. He recently sat down with Roby Brock and our partners at Talk Business and Politics to discuss his run for Governor.

"If we're going to seize this moment and not just manage the challenges, but actually size the opportunity, we need some bold but doable solutions in education, in economic development, and a few other areas," Henderson said during his interview.

Also in the race is Mark West, a 2016 libertarian candidate for Arkansas' 1st Congressional District, who has announced his intentions to run for the libertarian nomination for governor.