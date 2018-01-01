× Daryl Macon Named SEC Player Of The Week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.– For the second time this season Arkansas senior guard Daryl Macon has been named the SEC player of the week following his performances against CSU Bakersfield and No. 19 Tennessee.

The Little Rock native is just the sixth Razorback since Arkansas joined the Southeastern Conference to record multiple 30-point games against league opponents.

In the last six games, Macon has dished out 34 assists to just six turnovers in 185 minutes of action, including three seven-plus assist performances. Against Cal State Bakersfield, Macon tied his career high with eight assists and did not register a turnover.

The senior is having a banner season thus far shooting 46.2 percent (67-145) from the floor, including 45.0 percent (36-80) from behind the arc. He is shooting 87.0 percent from the charity stripe, after going 8-of-8 against Tennessee and 6-of-8 against Bakersfield.