Fort Smith Crews On Scene Of House Fire; Section Of Towson Ave. Blocked

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire on Towson Avenue in Fort Smith.

According to dispatchers, the call came in about 3 a.m. Monday (Jan. 1) for a house on fire near the intersection of Towson and South U.

At this time, crews have blocked off both sides of Towson near South U and are diverting traffic to side streets as they work to extinguish the flames.

Crews said a man and a dog were inside the home at the time of the fire. Both made it out of the home safely, and the man has been taken to an area hospital for treatment. The Red Cross is also working to assist the man.

5NEWS is on the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.