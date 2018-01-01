New Year’s Supermoon Tonight

The second in a trilogy of three Supermoons will occur tonight.

From NASA: “A supermoon is a Moon that is full when it is also at or near its closest point in its orbit around Earth. Since the Moon’s orbit is elliptical, one side (apogee) is about 30,000 miles (50,000 km) farther from Earth than the other (perigee). Nearby perigee full Moons appear about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than full Moons that occur near apogee in the Moon’s orbit.”

The last in this series of Supermoons will be on January 31st which will make it not only a “Supermoon” but also a “Blue Moon” since it’ll be the second full-moon occurring in a month’s time.

Here’s the time to watch Moon-Rise. Also, grab a jacket, it’s going to be COLD out there…

Bentonville: 5:09pm

Fayetteville: 5:10pm

Fort Smith: 5:13pm

Little Rock: 5:05pm

-Garrett