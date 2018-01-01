× Razorbacks Jump Into AP Top 25 Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – For the first time in three years the Razorbacks are back in the AP top 25 poll. The Associated Press Top 25 Poll was released on Monday, placing the Hogs at No. 22.

Arkansas’ victory over No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday was the 10th AP Top 25 victory under Mike Anderson’s regin. The win gave the Razorbacks multiple top-20 wins in a season for the seventh time in the last 13 years.

The Razorbacks lead the Southeastern Conference in scoring offense (90.4), scoring margin (+15.8), three-point field goal percentage (.409), turnover margin (+5.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6).

The Razorbacks have a quick turnaround this week, hitting the road for their first SEC road test of the season. Arkansas travels to Mississippi State on Tuesday for an 8 p.m. tip on SEC Network, followed by a Saturday showdown at Auburn at 5 p.m. on ESPNU.