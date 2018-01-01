Ringing In A New Year With Resolutions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- With the beginning of a new year brings the start of new resolutions for the year.

Whether it's becoming healthier, physically fit, frugal or the like, people are beginning their new year off right. Statistics show that fitness goals are usually at the top of resolution lists.

Everyone has family and friends who want to get into shape and eat healthier, but sometimes those commitments are difficult to keep.

It's estimated that 44 percent of Americans made at least one new year goal, and 68 percent of those kept their resolution during 2017.

In fact, local gym managers have said more than half of new clients quit coming after two months. They said on average, they have about 150 to 200 new clients at the start of the year.

"Unfortunately, I typically see that the trend is that it lasts right around Feb. 14, Valentine's Day, right around there is usually the cut-off. Some people last longer, some shorter... ," Jim Goza, manager at Clubhaus Gym said.

Goza said to finish goals strong during 2018, he recommends for people to keep themselves accountable.

"No matter where you sign up for your gym membership, if that's what you decide to do, go somewhere that has some great classes. Try out the classes and find your tribe through that," Goza recommended.