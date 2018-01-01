× Springdale Man Pleads Not Guilty To Child Sex Charges

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Springdale man has pleaded not guilty to bringing a 14-year-old to Arkansas for sex.

Eleuterio Flores, 33, is charged with transporting a minor for prohibited sexual conduct, Internet stalking of a child and fourth-degree sexual assault.

Flores allegedly spent two weeks in September 2016 requesting sex with the teen over Facebook Messenger, according to court documents.

Flores later picked up the teen and returned to Arkansas, where they had sex, the documents state. Authorities didn’t reveal the teen’s gender.

Siloam Springs police arrested Flores on Nov. 19 after discovering a warrant for the aforementioned charges during a traffic stop.

Flores was being held Monday (Jan. 1) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. His trial is set for Jan. 24 in Washington County Circuit Court.

Flores faces up to 56 years in prison if convicted of all three charges.