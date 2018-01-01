× Tuesday’s Weather: Cold; Then Scattered Flurries

Morning lows will once again be close to 0º in NW Arkansas and closer to 10º in the Greater Fort Smith area.

While cold, this will fall short of the records for January 2nd: Fayetteville: -2/1979, Fort Smith: 6/1979

As a fast-moving low pressure system moves across our area on Tuesday afternoon, we’ll see a few scattered flurries with the low cloud cover.

At this point, it doesn’t appear it’ll be enough for any traffic hazards.

Our next chance for rain/freezing rain will be on Sunday morning, this event appears to start with frozen precipitation and then transition to all liquid rain.

-Garrett