× Batesville Man Sentenced For 2016 Fatal Hit-And-Run

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Batesville man was sentenced Dec. 13 to five years in prison for his role in a fatal hit-and-run accident in November 2016.

Eulogio Martinez-Pacheco, 25, was northbound Nov. 3 on Thompson Street when Cruz Gonzales ran out into the turn lane.

Martinez-Pacheco said he hit Gonzales with his truck and immediately fled the area, according to Springdale police.

Gonzales, 62, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Martinez-Pacheco later dismantled the pickup in Springdale and hauled the parts to a scrap yard in Batesville.

Martinez-Pacheco pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an injury accident and tampering with physical evidence.

Martinez-Pacheco also must pay $420 in court costs and fees as well as abide by a 12-month suspended sentence after he’s released from the Arkansas Department of Correction.