× Benton County Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of DWI

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) — A Benton County deputy is accused of driving while intoxicated, according to Tontitown police chief Joey McCormick.

Robert Crowe, 45, was arrested Monday (Jan. 1) on suspicion of DWI, police said.

Police were dispatched late Sunday night (Dec. 31) to the intersection of Highway 412 and Old Highway 68 for an accident with an injury, according to the arrest report.

The report states police found a man trapped inside of a car that had wrecked into a parked truck on the side of the road. Police said they could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car and spotted a beer can in the driver’s side floor board.

Crowe was extricated out of the car and taken to Northwest Medical Center to be evaluated and treated, the report states. He was asked to take a portable breath test, but refused and told police they were trying to punish him for something he didn’t do and he didn’t want to ruin his career, according to the report. He continued to refuse to take the test and stated that he hadn’t anything to drink, the report states.

Crowe continually told he police he swerved to try and avoid the truck in front of him, police said. Police never explained to Crowe that the truck was parked on the side of the roadway unoccupied, the report states. He told police he was only trying to avoid the truck in front of him. He told police he had spilled beer on himself during the accident, according to the report.

Crowe said he had purchased two beers and was taking them home to drink, but decided to open one and drink some of it on the way home, according to the report. He couldn’t tell police where he purchased the beers because he was hit by the truck, according to the report. He said he would have been done drinking the beers when he got to his house, but he didn’t make it there, the report states.

Police said Crowe was not speaking clearly and kept repeating the same sentences. The report states that Crowe was not making eye contact and was showing mild signs of deception.

After being cleared at the hospital, Crowe was placed in handcuffs and taken to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

He is now facing charges of driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and driving with an open container.

Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said there will be an internal investigation, and Crowe is on administrative leave.

This is a developing story and we will update as we learn more information.