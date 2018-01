× Fayetteville City Council Passes Alcohol Ordinance Amendment

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM) – Alcohol will soon be allowed in city parks during special events.

During a meeting Tuesday (Jan. 2) night, in an 8-0 vote, the city council voted to amend the current alcohol ordinance.

This will allow the Mayor or his designee to authorize the consumption, possession and sale of alcoholic beverages in city parks during special events, according to post made on the city’s official twitter page.