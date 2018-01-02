× Former JBU Student Pleads Not Guilty To Making Explosives

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — A former John Brown University student has pleaded not guilty to making explosive devices for a potential mass bombing.

Timothy Constantin, 20, was arraigned Tuesday (Jan. 2) on one count of criminal acts involving explosives, a Class C felony.

Siloam Springs police arrested Constantin on Nov. 14 after they found several weapons in his dorm room, including an AK-47 rifle, a Maverick shotgun, a bullet proof vest, ammunition, knives and a machete, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police responded to the university’s J. Alvin Brown residence hall for reports that Constantin was suicidal and had talked about committing a mass shooting or bombing.

Constantin’s friends told police Constantin was suicidal because he feared becoming a mass killer.

In an alleged suicide note, Constantin said he wanted to “… do a mass shooting or mass bombing because of his hatred for society,” according to court documents.

Witnesses reportedly told police that Constantin was constructing explosive devices and igniting them off campus.

Constantin allegedly admitted to constructing explosive devices, but police didn’t find any bomb-making materials in his dorm room.

Police said Constantin preferred explosives for a mass killing because “they are easy to make, easy to conceal, easy to synchronize, inflict mass chaos and mass damage,” according to court documents.

JBU has said it considers student safety a top priority. The university said it has several campus security precautions, including “magnetic door locks on residence halls, night watch staff and a multi-pronged crisis alert system.”

Constantin has another hearing set for Feb. 15 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Class C felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.