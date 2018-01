× Fort Smith Police Officer Rescues Owl

FORT SMITH (KFSM) – An owl is recovering nicely after Officer Gray with the Fort Smith Police Department rescued the animal after it was hit by a vehicle, according to a post made Monday (Jan. 1) on the department’s Facebook page.

The department said it contacted Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and it’s responding to the incident.

The department congratulated Officer Gray for his good work rescuing the owl and says the owl appears to be okay.