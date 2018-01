× Multiple Crews On Scene Of Structure Fire In Poteau

POTEAU (KFSM) — Multiple crews are on the scene of a structure fire in Poteau Tuesday morning (Jan. 2).

According to dispatchers, the fire is happening on the 300 block of Dewey Avenue next to Western Auto.

Poteau, Wister, Panama, Pocola and Shady Point crews are all on scene working to put out the flames.

No word yet if anyone is inside the building at this time.

5NEWS is headed to the scene to bring you the latest on this developing story.