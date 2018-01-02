× No. 22 Razorbacks Drop SEC Road Opener At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. (KFSM)–The Arkansas men’s basketball team lost a nail-biter against Mississippi State on Tuesday night, falling to the Bulldogs 78-75. The Razorbacks are now 11-3 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Arkansas’ Daryl Macon led all scorers with 24 points, while Daniel Gafford added 17.

The Hogs were playing their first game since being ranked in the AP Top 25. Arkansas has been averaging more than 90 points per game, but Mississippi State defense was stifling. The Bulldogs were also more successful from the charity stripe, Mississippi state was 24-of-40 from the freethrow line, while Arkansas was just 5-of-12.

Mississippi State’s Nick Weatherspoon led the Bulldogs scoring 22 points, his brother Quinndary Weatherspoon matched him with another 22.

Lead by Daryl Macon, who scored five straight, the Hogs rallied to take the lead just after halftime and held the advantage for the majority of the second half. But, despite shooting 64. 5 percent in the second half, the Bulldogs were able to pull away with the win.

Next, Arkansas travels to face Auburn (13-1) on Saturday.