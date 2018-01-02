× Police: Local Man Sent Child Porn Over Grindr

SILOAM SPRINGS (KFSM) — A Siloam Springs man is accused of sharing child pornography over a gay dating app, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Travis Dalton Allen, 25, was arrested Friday (Dec. 29) in connection with distributing, possessing, or viewing of matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Siloam Springs police received a tip Dec. 11 that Allen sent a photograph of a nude boy over Grindr, a dating app aimed at gay and bisexual men.

Police said Allen admitted to downloading photos of nude boys and sending them out on different apps. Allen said he was unsure how many photos he’s downloaded, according to the affidavit.

Police also searched Allen’s phone and found a video of what appeared to be two teenage boys having sex, according to the affidavit.

Allen was being held Tuesday (Jan. 2) at the Benton County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 5 in Benton County Circuit Court.

Distributing, possessing or viewing child pornography is a Class C felony in Arkansas, and the offense carries a sentence of up to 10 years in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated § § 5-27-602, 5-4-401.