Several Pistols Stolen From Mark’s Wholesale In McDonald County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MCDONALD COUNTY (KFSM) -- Several pistols were taken from a McDonald County store on Monday (Jan. 1), according to a press release.

Deputies responded to a reported burglary at Mark's Wholesale on Highway 43 in the Tiff city area.

The front window had been broken out and multiple pistols were taken, according to the press release.

After reviewing the security footage, one person wearing a sports jacket, gloves and a mask entered the store, loaded and took seven pistols from the glass display.

If you have any information on the theft, contact the McDonald County Sheriff's Office at (417) 223-4319.