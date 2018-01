× WATCH: Snow Flurries Possible Today

It is going to be another brutally cold start to the day with morning temperatures in the upper single digits and teens. Afternoon highs will once again be well below freezing with most of us seeing highs around the mid to upper 20s. The clouds return today with a chance of snow flurries late morning into the afternoon. No accumulation is expected.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Hour-by-hour forecast across Northwest Arkansas:

Fort Smith and the River Valley hour-by-hour forecast: