Brother Of Victim Killed In New Year’s Shooting On Dickson Speaks Out

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- It's been days since the New Year's shooting that took the life of 22 year-old Trenton Coney. But blood spatters are still visible in the Arsaga's parking lot.

"He was at the wrong place at the wrong time honestly. It was just that bad moment." said his older brother Brandon Coney. When he got the news he was immediately overcome with devastation and disbelief.

Trenton`s outgoing and creative personality is what Brandon feels he'll miss most about his baby brother.

"If I didn`t let him take any of my toys or anything or share with him he`d go write something down or create something that was my brother every day."

For his two best friends Joseph Bayyari and Brock Dunn, they saw Trenton as a support system.

'If you needed his help he`d already be walking out the door because he knew if you were calling at 3:30 in the morning somethings wrong.... he really was a gentle giant... God we miss him a lot."

Click here to donate to Trenton's memorial fund.