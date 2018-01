CLARKSVILLE (KFSM) — A cat is back on the ground in Clarksville after being stuck in a tree for several days, surviving the below freezing temperatures.

A neighbor told 5NEWS that the tree was too high for a ladder, and the fire department does not rescue cats in trees.

The neighbor said the cat had been in the tree since last Saturday.

The cat was weathering the freezing nights, and would not come out of the tree until rescued.