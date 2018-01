VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Van Buren Wednesday morning (Jan. 3).

The home is located on the corner of 13th Street and Chestnut.

According to crews, a husband and wife were inside the home when it went up in flames. The couple was able to escape with all of their pets before firefighters got to the scene.

The fire marshal tells 5NEWS the home is a total loss, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.