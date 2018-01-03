× Fayetteville Officer Injures Two In Collision

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville officer crashed into an SUV Tuesday night (Jan. 3), sending the officer and two others to the hospital.

The officer was driving southbound in the left turn lane of Crossover Road when they tried to make a traffic stop on a car driving without lights, and failed to yield at the intersection.

The report states the officer activated the emergency lights, and wasn’t sure if they had the right of way because the focus was on the suspect vehicle.

The other driver said he saw the emergency lights, but didn’t have time to avoid the collision. He suffered an injury to his collarbone and his ribs. The passenger in this vehicle complained of injury to her ribs. They were both treated and released at Washington Regional Medical Center.

He said his attention was focused on the passenger car that had driven through the intersection without lights.

The officer had minor abrasions to the legs, and was treated and released at Washington Regional Medical Center.