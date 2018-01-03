Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OZARK (KFSM) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly officer-involved shooting in Ozark Tuesday night (Jan. 2).

According to a press release sent by Arkansas State Police, Ozark officers were called to a domestic disturbance call at 10:19 p.m. at 1004 West School Street.

Witnesses reported Ronald Elliot, 49, was armed with a gun and had locked himself inside his bedroom. Prior to an Ozark officer arriving at the home, a woman had entered the bedroom and attempted to disarm Elliot.

When the officer entered the bedroom, witnesses heard the officer instruct Elliot to put down the gun, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

Elliot was taken to an Ozark hospital where he later died. His body has been taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to collect forensic evidence and confirm the manner and cause of death.

Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett has asked Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division to look into the shooting incident.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.