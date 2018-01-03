Make Getting More Sleep A Resolution In 2018

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you're looking for a last-minute new year's resolution, how about getting more sleep?

Health experts said getting an adequate amount of sleep is essential to maintaining your health. But it continues to be a problem in the U.S. Around 35% of adults don't get enough sleep even though without it, you could die.

Experts said you can only live about 11 days without sleep.

Researchers said the process of sleeping cleanses toxins from the brain and if you don't get an adequate amount of sleep, those toxins will kill you over time.

Many doctors agree people should get at least seven hours of sleep every night.