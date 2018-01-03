One Person Hospitalized In Officer-Involved Shooting In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH(KFSM) — One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday(Jan. 3) night following an officer-involved shooting, according to Cpl. Anthony Rice with the Fort Smith Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. at a convenience store at 1116 Grand Avenue.

Rice said police were told a man they were trying to take into custody for a felony warrant would be at the convenience store Wednesday night. Pitman was wanted for aggravated assault involving a firearm for a shooting about a week ago, Lt. Daniel Grubbs said.

Once officers arrived, Matthew Pittman, 19, started ramming his car into patrol vehicles and other cars, Rice said.

Rice said Pittman tried to run over an officer and officers then fired shots at Pittman, hitting him several times. Officers fired several shots at Pittman because of the danger of the situation, Rice said.

Police told 5NEWS that Pittman did have a revolver in his waistband.

Pittman was taken to a local hospital where he is in stable condition, Rice said.

The officers have been put on administrative leave pending the investigation. The names of the officers will not be released at this time.

This is a developing story and we will update this post as we learn more information.