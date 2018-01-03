× Police: Centerton Man Raped Teen In November

CENTERTON (KFSM) — A Centerton man is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in November, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Centerton police on Friday (Dec. 29) arrested John Christopher White, 19, in connection with sexual indecency with a child, a Class D felony.

The victim said White raped her after he made her drink several beers. During the rape, she said White threw her around on the floor, causing bruises to her legs and knees.

Afterwards she said White made her take a walk to “sober her up” before walking her home, according to the affidavit.

The victim also said she was scared of White, telling police that White talked about killing people and stabbing her. She added that White spoke of raping his future daughter, according to the affidavit.

White is free on a $10,000 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 5 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class D felonies are punishable by up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000.