× Police: Fayetteville Man Caught With Nearly Two Pounds Of Marijuana

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man faces several drug charges after police say they found him with nearly two pounds of marijuana and roughly 45 grams of cocaine.

Mitchell Nwachukwu, 28, was arrested Tuesday (Jan. 2) by the 4th Judicial Drug Task Force in connection with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, theft by receiving and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The task force served a search warrant Friday (Dec. 29) at Nwachukwu’s home on Heritage Avenue, where they found 1.9 pounds of marijuana divided into several baggies, 45 grams of cocaine in different containers and two digital scales, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Investigators also found a 12-gauge shotgun and two pistols. Police said one of the firearms appeared to be stolen, according to the report.

Nwachukwu was being held Wednesday (Jan. 3) at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.