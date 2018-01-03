× Police: Rogers Man Had Marijuana, Scale In His Underwear

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Rogers man was arrested for drug possession after police say they found marijuana and a scale in his underwear during a traffic stop.

Springdale police on Tuesday (Jan. 2) arrested Andrew Stevens, 20, in connection with two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and furnishing prohibited articles.

After stopping Stevens near West End Street and Sunset Avenue, police asked Stevens to exit his car when they saw a large knife in the front console, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Police told Stevens they were going to pat him down for weapons, but Stevens he had “something” in his underwear, according to the report.

Police first pulled out the scale, but Stevens said there was more, and police removed two marijuana baggies and marijuana seeds.

After being booked into the Washington County Detention Center, jail staff noticed that Stevens left a small bag of meth on the floor of a holding cell, according to the report.

Stevens was being held Wednesday (Jan. 3) at the Washington County Detention Center on a $1,500 bond. He has a hearing set for Feb. 5 in Washington County Circuit Court.