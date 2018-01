× Police Search For Possible Witness In Suspicious Death Investigation

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police are searching for a possible witness in a suspicious death investigation.

Police responded to the 2700 block of Zero Street on Dec. 31 in reference to a suspicious death.

Detectives are now trying to identify a man that could be a possible witness and could answer questions related to the death.

If you have any information, contact the Fort Smith police department at (479) 709-5145.