Rogers Police Searching For Missing Teen

ROGERS (KFSM) — The Rogers Police Department needs your help finding a missing teen.

According to police, 15-year-old Cade Pittman is missing from the 300 block of South 7th Street. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a green Dickie jacket, gray hoodie and black tennis shoes.

Cade is 6’1” and weighs about 220 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He is described as having high-functioning autism.

The teen was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday (Jan. 2) in his apartment complex skateboarding.

If you see Pittman, call Rogers Police at (479) 636-4141.