Tracking The Next Two Weather Events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures have finally climbed above freezing for the first time since Dec 30th with highs today near 32º in NW Arkansas and closer to 40º in the Fort Smith area. There are two more system set to affect the weather in the next few weeks; both are currently trending as rain.

Our next chance for rain will be on Sunday. Rain totals appear to be around 1/2". At this point it doesn't appear snow will be an issue for us.

Our next system appears to move in towards the end of next week. Perhaps around January 11th-13th.

This system also is trending rainfall instead of snow, there also could be a few thunderstorms depending on the track of the low.

We'll be watching the back side of the system for the possibility of wrap-around snow but at this point, the track doesn't favor that scenario.

-Garrett