× Two Bella Vista Police Employees Fired, Investigation Reveals Mishandling Of Evidence

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — Two Bella Vista Police Department employees have been fired after an investigation revealed they mishandled evidence, according to police chief James Graves.

On Dec. 11, someone with the department noticed a discrepancy having to do with the handling of evidence. Graves said this was a concern and he immediately began working to determine if it was a problem or a one-time mistake. An internal audit determined multiple discrepancies, Graves said.

Graves met with the Benton County Prosecutor’s Office, and it was decided that the best course of action would be to have outside investigators look at the discrepancies.

Investigators with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office determined that officers Clayton Roberts and Mike Kugler were involved in the mishandling of evidence.

Graves said he fired both employees on Dec. 20. He said the decision was based on policy violations having to do with the code of conduct and property and evidence handling.