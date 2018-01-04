Attorney General Jeff Sessions Removes Obama-era Memo On Marijuana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARKANSAS (KFSM) -- Attorney General Jeff Sessions removed an Obama administration rule that allowed states to individually govern marijuana regulations.

The policy widely known as the "Cole Memo" also protected states from federal prosecution under the Controlled Substance Act.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders agreed that it is in line with the President's current views. "The President believes in enforcing federal law that would be his top priority and that is regardless of what the topic is whether its marijuana or its immigration." said Sanders.

In Arkansas voters took to the polls in 2016 to legalize the use of medical marijuana.

During a media conference Thursday (Jan.4) Governor Asa Hutchinson expressed his views on the AG's decision.

"President Trump has recognized medical marijuana as an appropriate exception to federal enforcement policy but he has not said the same thing about recreational use." said Hutchinson.

While Gov. Hutchinson intends to stand behind voters decision to approve medical marijuana. He made it clear he does want Arkansas to become a recreational use state. "I don't want to see that national trend working its way into Arkansas and the federal enforcement policy is important part of where we go as a country"

Corey Hunt with the Arkansas Cannabis Industry Association is in the process of applying to open a dispensary, despite the controversy.

"We're moving forward as an industry and as a patient organization we're happy that things are moving forward here in Arkansas and we'll let things in D.C. play out as they will."