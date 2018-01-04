Benton County Man Thanks First Responders Who Saved His Life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- A man living in Beaver Shores sought out the first responders who saved his life after he collapsed in his home in December.

Timothy Crumpler said he got off work early on Dec. 13 because he wasn't feeling well.

He had some trouble breathing and collapsed in his home alone.

“I didn’t want my family to find me dead in the hallway," Crumpler said. "So, I crawled to the chair where my phone was and called 911.”

Tyler Finley was the first responder who arrived to Crumpler's home.

He said when the initial call came in, it wasn't anything out of the ordinary.

“We showed up, found him in obvious distress and evaluated him and went from there," Finley said.

While traveling to a local hospital, Crumpler said he had a heart attack.

He said the doctors told him it was one of the best heart attacks he could have had because he didn't need surgery or a stint.

While he was recovering though, he said his heart stopped and had a pacemaker put in.

When he left the hospital, he went back to the fire department on Jan. 2 to thank the people who saved his life.

He said he wouldn't be here without people like Finley.

“Life is precious, so it’s great to see him alive and doing well," Finley said. "I’m happy to have been a part of the team that helped keep him here.”

The reason Crumpler was compelled to find them was simply because they saved his life.

He will always have this to say to the Beaver Lake Fire Department.

“Just thanks," Crumpler said. "I’ll keep coming by and telling them thanks too. It’s not just a one time deal.”

Finley said he never expected to see a former patient stop by just to say thank you.

He explained he doesn't do what he does for honor or fame, he does it because he loves to help people.

"I appreciate it a lot because I love what I do but no I never imagined someone would ever come back," Finley said. "I mean it wasn’t expected, that’s for sure.”

Crumpler said he is doing well since he was released from the hospital.