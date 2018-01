Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTINGTON (KFSM) -- Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Huntington early Thursday morning (Jan. 4).

The fire is happening at a home along Highway 71 near a convenience store. Crews said they believe the fire could be the result of arson.

Firefighters said they have the blaze under control and contained to one spot, and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

