Crews Respond To Trailer Fire In Hartford

HARTFORD (KFSM)– Fire crews responded to a fire at a trailer home in Hartford early Thursday morning (Jan. 4).

Crews said the blaze started about 6:45 a.m. Mansfield and Hartford fire departments worked to put out the fire.

One person was living inside the home at the time, but they were able to escape. No word yet on if they were injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.